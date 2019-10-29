Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is set to release its Q3 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

