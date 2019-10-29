Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,651 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 3.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $40,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. 2,535,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.