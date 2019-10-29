Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MTEX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.
