Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MTEX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.29% of Mannatech worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

