Manna (MANNA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Manna has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $261,920.00 and $4.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 155.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013928 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000341 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,157.23 or 0.97834042 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,531,858 coins and its circulating supply is 559,482,862 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

