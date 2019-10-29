Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 35.9% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 73,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.29. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 59.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Manhattan Bridge Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.