Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $297,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

