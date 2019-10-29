MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.99.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.48. 664,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,698. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

