MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. 5,319,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,770,003. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

