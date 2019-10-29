MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 27,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.97.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 300,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $38,265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,119,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 504,795 shares of company stock worth $63,922,027 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,322. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

