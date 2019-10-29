MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 135,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.90. The company had a trading volume of 63,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.13. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.14.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,233.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

