MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,556,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,141,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,080,000 after purchasing an additional 357,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,178 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,194,000 after purchasing an additional 506,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.75.

Verisign stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,631. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.