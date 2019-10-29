MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,366 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 591,965 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

