MAI Capital Management Sells 64 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,349. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded down $27.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,262.34. 93,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,228.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,176.45. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,299.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,453.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

