MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $29,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 206,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,344. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

