MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. 5,319,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,770,003. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

