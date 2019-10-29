MAI Capital Management Has $8.50 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $72.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

