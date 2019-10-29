MAI Capital Management Has $6.59 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.92. 306,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.