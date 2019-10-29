Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 32.3% in October

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 472,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $92,027.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $983,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,520 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $307,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 462,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,129. The company has a market cap of $454.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.