Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.30 million. On average, analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 187,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,488. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIC shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.