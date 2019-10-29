Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Update

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 88,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MFNC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,489. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.12000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

