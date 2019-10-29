LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 138,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 674.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.24.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

