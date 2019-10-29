LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

LYNAS CORP LTD/S Company Profile

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

