LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.
LYNAS CORP LTD/S Company Profile
