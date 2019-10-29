Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

LL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 647,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael L. Reeves bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,329.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $133,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

