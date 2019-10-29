LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,100 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.52.

In related news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,751.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,526 shares of company stock worth $9,234,790. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,063,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,803,000 after purchasing an additional 838,919 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after purchasing an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 608,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 87,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 520,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

