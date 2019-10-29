Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

