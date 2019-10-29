Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $302.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.