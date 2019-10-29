Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 5.2% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $960,007,000 after acquiring an additional 612,970 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,082,000 after acquiring an additional 865,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $214,636,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,289,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,537,000 after buying an additional 120,444 shares in the last quarter.

In other GrubHub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $756,263. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRUB opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRUB. Gordon Haskett cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

