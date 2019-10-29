Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,266,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 774,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 540,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.96 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 72.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,409.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $206,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,124,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $679,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

