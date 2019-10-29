Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,800 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 364.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Radin Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Radin Capital Partners Inc. now owns 116,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 82.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,454 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 139,516 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 58.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 18.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $33.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

