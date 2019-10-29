LockTrip Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Fatbtc. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $12,037.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009499 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.