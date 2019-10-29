Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in State Street by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 21,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in State Street by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,488,000 after purchasing an additional 449,247 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,675.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $518,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,567. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on STT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

