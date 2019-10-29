Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 140,700 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $166,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,479,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter.
TTMI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 29,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,088. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.
In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $234,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $518,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
