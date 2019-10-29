Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 140,700 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $166,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,479,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter.

TTMI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 29,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,088. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $234,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $518,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

