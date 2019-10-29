Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 500 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after acquiring an additional 873,282 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $80.89 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

