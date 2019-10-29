Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,500 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,155.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 94,521 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.50. 13,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,337. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.13.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

