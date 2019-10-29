Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $92,000 in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after purchasing an additional 975,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,276,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,248,000 after purchasing an additional 448,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 889,773 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.11. 667,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,214,998. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,846.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total transaction of $1,646,087.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,087.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $2,926,660.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,419 shares of company stock worth $24,780,726. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.98.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

