Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.57. 219,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,577. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 367.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

