Lithium Power International (ASX:LPI) Trading Down 3.5%

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), approximately 79,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.29 ($0.20).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05.

About Lithium Power International (ASX:LPI)

Lithium Power International Limited, a lithium company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects in Chile, Argentina and Australia. It holds 50% interest in the Maricunga lithium brine project located in Chile; and 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium tenement in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia.

