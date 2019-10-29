Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.30.

Shares of LAD traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $159.72. 17,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $159.94.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $656,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,727.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,383 shares of company stock worth $14,264,321. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,136,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

