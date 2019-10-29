LiteDoge (LDOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $196,363.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,312.77 or 2.58889745 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028549 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000401 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

