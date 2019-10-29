LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.02 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $9,016.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00215928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.01521045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040705 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003086 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00112412 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,018,143,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,002,159 tokens. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

