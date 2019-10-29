Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LNN traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,381. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.68 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

