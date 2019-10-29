Lincoln Electric (LECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

