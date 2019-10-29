Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on November 15th

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,993. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $142.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

