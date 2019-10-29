Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $241,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Oakmont Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,113,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 79.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 1,510,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,310. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $542.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

