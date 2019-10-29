Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A comprises approximately 1.1% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 141.7% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $116.79. 2,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,963. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 307.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

