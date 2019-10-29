Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 488.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,727 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4,149.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,269,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,030 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after acquiring an additional 848,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,463.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,327 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 654,593 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 125,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,145,913.00. Also, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 204,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,500,829.50. Insiders have sold a total of 339,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.