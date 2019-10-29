Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $228.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.97 million during the quarter. Leju had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.89% of Leju worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

