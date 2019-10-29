Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $228.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.
Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.97 million during the quarter. Leju had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.77%.
Leju Company Profile
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.
