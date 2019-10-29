Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Up 6.9%

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $86.39, 2,582,787 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,256,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.81.
Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after buying an additional 307,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,133,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,544,000 after buying an additional 114,737 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 933,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 195,775 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,988,000 after purchasing an additional 662,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.
Leidos Company Profile (NYSE:LDOS)
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
Read More: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.