Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Up 6.9%

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.75 and last traded at $86.39, 2,582,787 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,256,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Get Leidos alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after buying an additional 307,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,133,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,544,000 after buying an additional 114,737 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 933,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 195,775 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,988,000 after purchasing an additional 662,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.