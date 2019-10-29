Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 108,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $77.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

