Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 749 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.91. 382,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,278,930. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $197.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.52.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

